Competitive cheerleading will be reinstated this winter in Rochester city schools — but as one unified squad across all high schools, rather than separate school teams.

The district faced public backlash after cutting funding this year. Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser announced the modified format during a school board meeting last week.

“Athletics will develop a district-wide team that brings together student athletes from across all high schools,” Rosser said. “This approach is intended to support consistent participation, coordinated training, and continued skill development."

Competitive cheer is a technical, skillful, and detail-oriented sport that involves choreographed routines with partner lifts, acrobatic tumbling, gymnastic stunts and human pyramids.

The decision to pull the sport from extracurricular offerings was in response to logistical challenges, safety concerns, and student participation, Rosser said. But critics pointed to the majority minority rosters of squads.

Participation during this past school year dropped from about 100 students at the start, to 60 students by the end of the program’s season, according to the district.

“If you’ve ever been to a cheer competition, just the diversity alone is so healthy for both sides, the rural, the suburban, and the city, and the charter [school students],” RCSD alumna Karen Iglesia of the non-profit Primetime585 said in a social media post Oct. 27. “The message we’re sending to these girls, especially these girls of color is that you’re just not worth it. You’re not worth the investment. … It’s wrong.”

Iglesia, who is an RCSD alumna and co-founder of Primetime585, which promotes youth sports and supports local athletes, called on the district in a Facebook video to keep competitive cheerleading intact.

“I do want to make sure that … if we're seeing a decline in students taking advantage of this, that we research and dig in just a little deeper to find out, is it transportation? Is it the household? Or are there other factors that we may be able to address to ensure our students are taking advantage of the opportunities?” school board President Camille Simmons said.

In response to Rosser’s presentation on the reinstatement, Simmons said the superintendent stayed true to his word.

“You said, ‘If we have kids that want it, we will make it happen,’ and… you said, ‘We will find a way,’” Simmons said. “You did find a way.”

Logistical questions remain, including transportation, uniforms, who will lead it, and when the team would be ready to compete. The first Section V competition is Jan. 2.

The district has open job postings for a head coach and assistant for the competitive cheer program as of this month.

“We recognize that our competitive cheer requires additional investments in which we are prepared to make moving forward with the united team.” Rosser said.

Those investments include coaching and skill development, regular practice support, student development, and competition readiness, he said.

Rosser said a timeline and more information would be shared with students and families at a later date.

