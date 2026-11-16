Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston has spent years uncovering corruption at various levels of government. He says the current Trump administration has engaged in corruption at previously unseen levels. As a result, the incoming Congress will have its hands full in deciding what kinds of investigations to pursue.

Johnston joins us to discuss what is publicly known already, and what questions he thinks both journalists and Congressmembers should have.

In studio:



David Cay Johnston, professor of practice at RIT and Syracuse University, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, and founder of DCReport

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.