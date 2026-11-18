Daily News: Lux Lounge fire ruled arson, measles resurgence continues, investigative journalist talks Trump investigations
In today's top stories:
- Arson investigators say a fire that heavily damaged Rochester's Lux Lounge was intentionally set.
- Measles cases are rising across New York and the nation as fewer children receive routine vaccinations.
- A local investigative journalist discusses allegations of corruption surrounding the Trump administration and what oversight and investigations may look like in the new Congress.