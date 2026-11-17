A destructive fire that shuttered Lux Lounge this summer was intentionally set, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police and fire investigators have been working with federal authorities to determine what caused the June 29 blaze.

The fire originated on the second floor of the building at 666 South Ave. Security camera footage of the exterior of the bar on the night of the fire shows what appears to be a person in the second-floor window as the fire ignites. A person can also be leaving Star Alley, a small park which shares a fence with Lux's backyard, about six minutes after the fire starts.

Karrie Laughton is the owner of Lux Lounge.

"We were hoping it wouldn't have to come to this point, where it had to go public," Laughton said. "We were hoping to just find out who it was and make the proper arrest. But we haven't been able to determine that as of yet."

Police confirmed they currently have no suspects, and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the department’s major crimes unit.

"Whoever did this, obviously should not be roaming free," Laughton said. "They purposely set fire to a place that so many people care so deeply about. And not only just the space itself, but there was a cat, like there was a living creature up there, and they knew that."

Laughton also said all cameras or other security systems were destroyed in the fire, and no usable information was able to be collected from them.

The cat, Woody, survived the fire. Lux remains closed, although Laughton has set a tentative reopening date for New Year's Day.

For the past few months, bars across Rochester have given shifts to Lux staffers, as well as hosted fundraisers to benefit the employees. Laughton was uncertain when asked Tuesday how much money had been raised. A GoFundMe for the bar's rebuilding has so far raised $32,276 of a $50,000 goal. Laughton described the bar's insurance as not "top of the line."

"We're putting every single penny back into getting back open," she said. "I am certainly not going to the Bahamas anytime soon."

Lux faced financial issues prior to the fire. On June 8, three weeks before the fire, M&T Bank sued Ultra Swank, which does business as Lux Lounge, seeking $104,405 repayment on a past-due line of credit. M&T also sued Suck It Up Straws, a side business of Laughton’s that produces paper straws, claiming it owed the bank $66,605. Laughton described those cases as unrelated to the fire.

"I've been working with them diligently to renegotiate our payment terms, and we're getting back on track," she said, continuing: "That has nothing to do with what's going on over at Lux, but that has been settled. Or it's about to be settled."

Opened in 2002, Lux Lounge has become something of a Rochester institution, and a hub for the city's various alternative and queer community.

Laughton said she could not think of any reason someone would set it on fire. She initially had said that she thought the cause to be electrical in nature.

"I thought it was an AC unit because I never even thought for a million years that someone would want to do harm to this place," Laughton said. "I was just in total just disbelief that it happened in the first place."