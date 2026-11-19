Daily News: Child care and ICE concerns top Hochul visit, local docs call out health giants, Thanksgiving tradition serves hundreds
In today's top stories:
- Governor Hochul touts state support for child care in Rochester and pushes for transparency at an ICE facility near Buffalo.
- Some Rochester-area physicians are calling on the federal government to rein in the power of major health care conglomerates.
- More than 400 people enjoyed a free Thanksgiving meal at St. Peter's Kitchen, carrying on a decades-old Rochester tradition.