A beloved Rochester Thanksgiving tradition was carried out on Wednesday for its 39th year.

The Foodlink Community Kitchen and the family of the late Rosa Wims hosted Rosa's Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Peter's Kitchen on Brown Street.

Wims began the holiday custom in the mid-1970s on Jefferson Avenue as a way to feed and clothe the less fortunate. And to bring holiday cheer to underserved communities.

"Grandma loved her community and taking care of her community," said Rachel McDonald, Wims' granddaughter. "She saw a need, and she felt that everyone deserved a meal on the holiday. And this was her way of fixing that."

Racquel Stephen / WXXI The grandchildren of the late Rosa Wims, Juan DeCruz and Rachel McDonald, host the family's 39th annual Rosa's Thanksgiving Dinner.

Wims died in 2023, but McDonald said keeping the tradition alive is one of the ways they honor the family's matriarch, who saw food "as a way to get to the people."

"She used food as a tool to better people, emotionally, physically, everything," said Juan De Cruz, Wims' grandson. "This really speaks to my grandmother."

The attendance continues to grow even after her death. About 450 free meals were served by a staff of roughly two dozen volunteers from Foodlink Community Kitchen.

Julia Tedesco, Foodlink's president and CEO, said there is "great need in our community" for initiatives like Rosa's Thanksgiving Dinner.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Roughly 450 Thanksgiving meals were served and prepared by two-dozen FoodLink volunteers during Rosa Wims Thanksgiving Dinner.

In September, there were 175,000 visits to food pantries in the region, Tedesco said. That's the largest number of visits in four decades, she added.

"Families are hurting, groceries are expensive, and many people have seen their SNAP benefits cut, which makes this work all the more important," Tedesco said. "Not just during Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the whole year round."

Tedesco said the plan is to always keep Rosa's Thanksgiving dinner going.