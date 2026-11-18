Editor's note: The audio attached to this story is a Midday Magazine conversation with Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra and WAMC's Ray Graf.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally challenged a petition to remove her from the Cornell rape investigation.

In a memo filed in Albany Supreme Court on Monday, attorneys representing James pushed back against a Nov. 5 petition signed by five of seven students accused of sexual assault in the 2024 incident at Cornell University.

The petition to remove James from the investigation centers around a post James wrote on X about Jane Doe, saying “What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable… To her and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you.”

The petition by the accused Cornell students argues the post shows James is biased and should be removed as special prosecutor after being appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in October.

The state’s memo argues the accused’s petition still has flaws. Namely, it says, the petition — originally filed by one of the accused students, Gillio Lopes— adds four more students, but points out that “multiple other defendants in the Jane Doe Litigation” that are still left off of the petition, and “that are alleged to have engaged in various misconduct that could provide a basis for criminal liability.”

The state also argues that since Jane Doe’s case is in Tompkins County, the petition should also be filed there instead of in Albany. The petitioners have argued in court that the case has standing in Albany because James' appointment by Gov. Hochul originated from the New York State Capitol.

James appointed outside counsel, Jacqueline Kelly, to lead the case in early November. The petitioners said in court documents that Kelly’s appointment, “changes the face of the investigation, [but] it does not establish any change in ultimate authority.”

The state said the petitioner’s Nov. 5 memo shows a “fundamental misunderstanding of the constitutional predicate for criminal investigations and prosecutions,” arguing that James is the only person who can be the “ultimate prosecutorial authority.”

The students' attorneys said in a response memo filed Tuesday evening that the state’s memo is “excessive” and “outrageous, improper, and presumably not what the Court anticipated.”

The petitioner’s latest memo said having more of the accused on the petition, as Judge James Farrell requested in court on Nov. 5, “reduces rather than increases the prospect

of fragmented litigation and inconsistent rulings” between different courts, like Albany and Tompkins County.

They argued “the proposed amendment [to add four more of the accused to the petition] would change only the parties before the Court, not the underlying facts or controversy.”

They said that the state was improperly bringing in different arguments to get a "second bite at the apple.”