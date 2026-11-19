State authorities claim one of the nation's largest hospitality companies overlooked human trafficking during renovations of a downtown Rochester hotel, allegedly labeling the unpaid workers "squatters" and pledging incentives if the hotel owner evicted them from the property.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Nayan Patel, the former downtown Rochester Holiday Inn owner and operator; its renovation contractor Roman Petrik; and Holiday Inn's parent company, IHG Hotels & Resorts. The lawsuit accuses them of knowingly benefiting from what the Attorney General's Office argues was a forced labor scheme involving dozens of immigrant workers.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, alleges workers were recruited with promises of hourly wages and housing at the hotel, but went months without pay, worked as many as 112 hours a week, and faced threats of deportation, eviction from the floor they were living on and arrest when they demanded their wages.

The allegations overlap the timeline when the former Holiday Inn on State Street downtown began taking in asylum seekers from New York City. That program brought aid workers into the hotel who learned of the problems and alerted authorities.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement that he is appalled by the allegations.

"The City of Rochester engaged these same owners in an attempt to bring that facility up to City Code and ensure the safety of hotel guests and employees – and ultimately forced its closure due to continued concerns," Evans wrote. "We will support Attorney General James as she proceeds with this lawsuit and remain committed to working with the foreclosing mortgage holder to get this important Downtown hotel property in the hands of a new owner."

The city ordered the hotel closed in June, citing multiple fire and building code violations. The building has been tied up in foreclosure proceedings since September.

In an email to WXXI News, a spokesperson from IHG said it condemns trafficking in any form and that the company denies that they had any knowledge of serious misconduct by Patel or Petrik.

WXXI News reached out to Patel and Petrik for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Lawsuit accuses IHG of knowing about workers' conditions

The lawsuit accuses IHG of knowingly benefiting from the alleged exploitation despite being informed of the workers' situations.

IHG required the renovations as a condition of the hotel’s Holiday Inn license. It dictated the scope of the work and conducted periodic inspections, according to the complaint.

During a June 14, 2024, visit, IHG officials inspected the seventh floor where the workers were living, photographed the rooms, and spoke directly with workers who allegedly told them they had not been paid for at least eight months, were living in uninhabitable conditions, and had been threatened with deportation, according to the lawsuit.

Four days later, IHG Regional Vice President George Hall allegedly emailed Patel that the people living on the seventh floor, who are described in the email as squatters, posed security and reputational risks to the Holiday Inn brand and that Patel was responsible for removing them, the lawsuit complaint said.

James alleges that IHG made no effort to find out whether the workers had been paid, and that none of the IHG employees involved reported the situation to the company’s own reporting hotline.

The following month, IHG told Patel that it was glad the issue involving "squatters" had been resolved and told him he would need to complete the company’s anti-human trafficking training, according to court filings.

The complaint states that IHG thought it was important for Patel to complete the anti-trafficking training because they were concerned that the workers at the hotel had been subjected to human trafficking.

"IHG did not hire the renovation contractor or its workers, and we did not know they were subject to forced labor as alleged by the Office of the Attorney General," a company spokesperson wrote in an email to WXXI News. "We did not own or operate the hotel and did not manage the construction project."

The spokesperson said the former Holiday Inn was removed from IHG's system in 2024 due to concerns about safety issues, the property's conditions, among other things.

"We never allowed the hotel to reopen to guests, and we terminated its license to operate as a Holiday Inn in January 2025," the email said.

Denied wages, and alleged threats of deportation

The lawsuit complaint alleges workers regularly worked 10- to 13-hour days, six days a week, totaling approximately 60 to 80 hours per week. At times, particularly ahead of IHG inspections and renovation deadlines, workers were required to put in as many as 98 to 112 hours a week.

One worker, promised $18 an hour, worked about 68 hours per week for 29 weeks. He should have received approximately $30,506; but Petrik allegedly paid him just $2,200 over the entire period, according to the Attorney General's Office.

When workers demanded their wages and staged work stoppages between October 2023 and February 2024, Petrik allegedly laughed at them, told them immigration officials were regularly at the hotel and said he could have them deported at any time, according to court filings.

Some workers were unable to purchase food for themselves or their families because they were receiving little to no pay. The lawsuit complaint alleges at least three workers were illegally evicted after seeking their wages.

Local News Monroe County receives 77 migrants bused from New York City County officials said the asylum-seekers are being sheltered at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester, and that their accommodations, meals, and medical needs, will be paid by New York City.

Workers and families allegedly living in uninhabitable conditions

The lawsuit also alleges that workers and their families, including children, were forced to live in dangerous conditions on the hotel's abandoned seventh floor in September 2023 to make room for paying guests.

The floor, which had been decommissioned since at least 2016; lacked electricity, running water, functioning toilets or showers, and working heating and cooling systems. The rooms had no door locks, and most were infested with pests and vermin, the lawsuit alleges.

Workers and their children spent the winter without heat. Some workers became ill from the living conditions and because of the exposure to construction dust, paint, and extreme cold. Workers were also denied legally required sick leave, the lawsuit alleges.

Irene Sanchez, executive director of Enlace Services Inc., said the organization's outreach team alerted the attorney general's office after workers shared their experiences.

"Our advocates have helped families put food on the table, get medical care, and find other support in the community," Sanchez said. "Workers need to know they can count on that support long after they first speak up. That’s why we urge local agencies to keep their services separate from ICE enforcement. Every worker should feel safe reporting abuse or asking for help without fear of deportation.”

Lawsuit seeks damages, unpaid wages

Petrik, Patel, and their companies are also accused of violating the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act by trafficking workers and obtaining their labor through threats of deportation, eviction, and financial harm.

A worker also claims to have been sexually assaulted, but it is unclear if authorities will pursue criminal charges.

James is seeking unpaid wages, restitution, damages, and penalties for the workers, as well as repayments for each defendant that was made from their work.