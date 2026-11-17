William Shatner is coming to Rochester. He's bringing his new heavy metal band
If you've ever wanted to headbang to the musical stylings of William Shatner, your chance is coming this spring.
Shatner is bringing his heavy metal band The *uckers — that's the name, but it is said with an 'F' in place of the asterisk — to Kodak Center on March 26. The group made their debut in September at a Riot Fest aftershow, where they were introduced by theatrical metal legends GWAR.
Shatner is 95, but he's not the first actor of his era to release a heavy metal record. Sir Christopher Lee released his in 2010 when he was 88.
Tickets for Shatner's performance go on sale Friday at rochesterevents.com.