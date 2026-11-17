If you've ever wanted to headbang to the musical stylings of William Shatner, your chance is coming this spring.

Shatner is bringing his heavy metal band The *uckers — that's the name, but it is said with an 'F' in place of the asterisk — to Kodak Center on March 26. The group made their debut in September at a Riot Fest aftershow, where they were introduced by theatrical metal legends GWAR.

Shatner is 95, but he's not the first actor of his era to release a heavy metal record. Sir Christopher Lee released his in 2010 when he was 88.

Tickets for Shatner's performance go on sale Friday at rochesterevents.com.