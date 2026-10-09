Long before most Americans were plugged into the debate over newer and bigger data centers, Native communities organized opposition. There are high profile examples in Western New York.

During this special "Connections on the Road" broadcast at Ganondagan, we explore why Native communities were among the first to identify data center expansion as a significant threat. Our guests share Indigenous perspectives on technology, development, and land usage.

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