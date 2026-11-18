The ground has been broken on what will be the first state park in the city of Rochester.

High Falls State Park will span 85 acres in and around the High Falls gorge and will feature a mix of trails, playgrounds, overlooks, and pavilions. The first phase of the park will focus on the Heritage Walk on the eastern edge of the gorge, at the site of the former High Falls Terrace Park. That site will pay homage to the various cultures that make up Rochester's heritage, from the Haudenosaunee to Irish immigrants.

"This is really a whole new chapter for Rochester," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a ceremony Wednesday. "For generations, Rochester families have had to live alongside the Genesee River. They've heard the water, they've seen the gorge...they can proudly say that one of the most spectacular natural wonders in New York State, right here behind me, High Falls, 80 feet of waterfalls in the middle of downtown, is now available for the public."

Hochul included $300 million towards development projects in Rochester in her budget for this fiscal year. Of that, $75 million was earmarked for the park's development.

The park was long used as a site for Rochester Gas and Electric and other industrial purposes. A cleanup project in the gorge is still underway.

"Where we are today is transformational," Mayor Malik Evans said. "I think it's hard for you all to really contemplate how transformational and how much of a big deal it is."

The completed park is expected to be finished over the next four years.