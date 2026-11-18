Coming up: Private practices are on the decline. What does it mean for patients?
Why are private medical practices closing?
Data shows that the number of American private and independent medical practices has fallen sharply in recent years. Many physicians are shifting toward employment with large hospital systems, corporate entities, or private equity firms.
What's causing the change and what does it mean for patients and families? We discuss it with local physicians.
In studio:
- Mark J. Adams, M.D., MBA, FACR, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York and professor of clinical imaging sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Sahar E. Elezabi, M.D., MPH, CPE, FAPA, FACP, president and interim executive director of the Monroe County Medical Society, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at University of Rochester Medicine, core faculty in psychiatry and behavior health at Rochester Regional Health, and founder and executive director of Simplify Health Consulting LLC and Empire Psychiatry & Medicine PLLC
- Hemant Kalia, M.D., MPH, FIPP, FAAPMR, councilor for the 7th District of the Medical Society of the State of New York and founder and CEO of Savya Neuroscience Institute
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.