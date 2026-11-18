With the start of construction on High Falls State Park comes a challenge to ensure the millions to be invested creates not just a regional attraction but a community benefit.

"This park is transformational for downtown Rochester," said Lisa Baron, executive chairperson of the nonprofit Greentopia. "But we want it transformational for everybody."

A ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for Wednesday morning.

The park will encompass 40 acres, mostly in the Genesee River gorge extending north from the flume, and Greentopia is on track to become a "friends of" supporting organization, helping with programming, workforce training and other needs.

New York has committed $75 million for planning and construction, but more money will be needed. Initial park development will start up on the east ridge of the gorge, at Falls Terrace Park off St. Paul Street.

Provided rendering / OLIN An aerial rendering shows the proposed High Falls Terrace with a new overlook, playground, shelter and other amenities.

"And the plans over there are quite dramatic, right?" Baron said. "There'll actually be an overlook where you can see the falls that's not obscured by trees. You'll have public restrooms, which are critical. There'll be, you know, picnic tables and meeting spaces, and it'll be a real introduction to what the future park could look like."

The park will be built in phases, and is expected to take years to complete. But lessons from elsewhere show the time for planning on what is to come beyond the park boundaries is now.

"We have a chance to really set in motion all of the outreach and the mechanisms that'll make it possible so that everybody benefits," Baron said, adding: "We don't want the gentrification that happened with the High Line to happen here."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Lisa Baron, executive board chair of Greentopia, sets up a High Falls State Park sign outside the Water Works building on Browns Race in Rochester, N.Y., which is planned to serve as the future visitor center for the park. As construction on the park begins, Greentopia is working to become a supporting organization that would help with park programming and workforce development opportunities.

The elevated High Line park in New York City is a case study in eco-gentrification. Property values shot up. So did population in the surrounding neighborhoods, with an influx of higher-income residents. The mix of neighborhood business flipped from auto repair, meat packing and print shops to galleries, tech offices and specialty retail.

Some of that change had started before the park construction, but with the park came rezoning that supercharged the transformation. An analysis by the Urban Institute pointed to that rezoning as a missed opportunity to plan for affordable housing, and to try and preserve existing industries and businesses, concluding: "it is important to consider the full impact of these projects on the local social and economic fabric while remembering that those impacts do not take place in a vacuum."

"These are good conversations to have, and that kind of planning really needs to be started so we're prepared for what this state park can do," said

Max Schulte / WXXI News The Water Works building on Browns Race in Rochester, N.Y., is slated to become the future visitor center for the planned High Falls State Park.

City Councilmember Bridget Monroe represents northwest Rochester, which includes the High Falls District on the west side of the falls.

That area will be showcased in future park development work is likely to include investments on the west side of the river gorge, where the High Falls district

The district was once envisioned as an entertainment destination, and the city invested heavily to make it happen. When those efforts faltered, it transitioned to a live-work district that — despite significant, recent investment — is showing signs of wear.

A reconstructed waterwheel has partially collapsed into the pit where it's mounted. Down the street, the Water Works building and former High Falls museum sits empty but could be repurposed as the future park visitor center and office headquarters.

Max Schulte / WXXI News A 25-foot water wheel at the historic Triphammer Forge ruins along Browns Race in Rochester, N.Y., has fallen into disrepair. The reconstructed wheel, weighing nearly 20 tons, reflects the area's 19th-century industrial heritage. Supporters hope the development of High Falls State Park will lead to the wheel's restoration and renewed interest in the area's history.

"One of the reasons Greentopia started dinner on the bridge (an annual fundraiser) was to bring people back here," Baron said. "I mean, so many suburbanites just kind of forgot about High Falls after the laser light show disappeared, and the entertainment district went under. This this has really always been a gathering place for Rochester, and both socially, industrially, and you know, it's going to be that again."

The Water Works building and other aspects of High Falls are part of the "future phases" of the park project that remain in flux, and state officials declined to answer how those fit into future phases — other than to say those plans as "in development." But Baron said the state has been welcoming and open to local input. And she expects that to continue.

The group is waiting for state officials to hired the regional director for the park, who will then be the go-to person to start the process of becoming a friends organization, and developing a five-year plan "so that we're together with the vision and the goals for the park," Baron said.

"Not all the parks in New York have friends organizations, but some of the stronger ones do — like Letchworth," she said. "And friends organizations traditionally help the parks do the things that they're not exactly well equipped to do.

"Part of Greentopia's mission as a friends organization is to bring the park up to St. Paul and State Street, and to make sure that businesses and families and everyone benefits from green — economically and environmentally."