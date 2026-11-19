Folk-rock musician Adam Henne typically plays at local clubs and record shops. But on a recent Saturday morning, he was strumming his acoustic guitar at Lollypop Farm.

"Word has gotten around that it's soothing and pleasant for the animals who have to wait here in cages to have some pleasant background music," he said. "So, the call went out to musicians around Rochester to come and lend a hand, and I think a lot of us are excited to do that."

Henne's audience was a roomful of cats. A scared looking red tabby wearing a surgical cone slowly peered over the top of the box he was perched in.

"A little quiet acoustic music maybe is a nice way to let the cats know that we're not threatening and this is a safe place," Henne said, after noticing that the cat, Jack, was frightened.

Music has the power to move us and soothe us and animals are not immune to its magic. That's the philosophy behind Lollypop Farm ' s new venture with Wild Tunes, a Houston-based nonprofit devoted to enriching the lives of homeless pets.

Wild Tunes was founded in 2023 by Yuvi Agarwal, a 10-year-old animal lover and musician who saw how his music calmed his dog.

"Animals who are coming into this space are often dealing with a lot of change, a lot of uncertainty, and that leads to anxiety," noted Sydney Jenkins, Lollypop Farm's director of humane education.

The hope, she said, is that live music will provide relief for the anxiety and a safe, comforting human connection.

Through the end of the year, Jenkins hopes to recruit enough local musicians to play for the shelter animals every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, but she's open to expanding that schedule if there's enough interest.