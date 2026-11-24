Monroe County wants to nearly double the amount of public assistance money it provides individuals and families facing homelessness. But it needs state approval to do so.

The county wants to shift $2.8 million in public assistance funds to the effort, which officials are calling Project Home. The program provides larger housing allowances — up to 60% of fair market rent — to public assistance recipients most at risk of becoming homeless It would assist up to 600 households.

"That additional support will be the difference between a family falling behind on rent, (or) staying current," County Executive Adam Bello said. "It could mean the parents keeping their children in the same home, in a stable home, in the same school, surrounded by the same friends and support systems."

The county also would use the money to help people who have been staying in shelters for a long time be able to transition to a permanent residence.

Project Home is Monroe County's way of addressing what has been a long-term, state-level problem with deficient public assistance. The state sets the schedule for public assistance grants, but it hasn't boosted the amounts in decades even though housing costs have greatly increased.

Currently, a family of four receiving public assistance gets $374 to cover rent. The federally-calculated market rate for an efficiency apartment in Monroe County is roughly $1,000.

"The result has been a system that pays to keep people in shelters instead of supporting stable permanent housing," Bello said. "We cannot expect families to find housing stability when the support designed to help them doesn't help."

During a news conference Tuesday, several Democratic legislators and community leaders spoke in favor of the proposal. Among then was Aqua Porter, executive of the Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative.

"Housing instability affects nearly everything we are trying to accomplish as a community," Porter said. "It's difficult to maintain employment, manage your health, or ensure that your children are going to go to school every day when you don't know where you're going to live."

Monroe County submitted its proposal to the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for approval. Bello said he's confident the agency will sign off, since it worked with the county on the plan.