WXXI News wraps up your Thanksgiving week events with a festive bow on top. Whether it's lacing up to burn off some calories before Thanksgiving dinner, settling into theater seats for beloved holiday classics, or getting a head start on your gift list, there's no shortage of ways to kick off the season around Rochester.

John Weyl at The Little Theater

Local singer and guitarist, John Weyl, is known for a long history of playing electric blues with the band, Deep Blue. He will perform an evening of blues, jazz, and country classics with friends accompanying on guitar, bass, drums, and harmonica.



Monday, Nov. 23

7 p.m.

The Little Theater Cafe (7 Pitkin St)

Thanksgiving Day Runs

The 55th annual Webster Turkey Trot is expected to gather thousands of runners and walkers early Thanksgiving morning. The 4.4 mile race serves as one of nine qualifiers for the 2026 Fleet Feet Grand Prix series.



Registration cuts off Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5:45 p.m.

Race starts Thursday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. from the Parkview Lodge in Webster Park (255 Holt Rd)

Traffic Advisories warn limited access to Holt, Whiting and Lake Roads starting at 8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of runners and walkers will gather in downtown Rochester for The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run & Walk. There will be a 5-mile run, a 2-mile run or walk, and a half-mile fun run for kids. Registration runs through race day.



Run kicks off and ends at Blue Cross Arena (1 War Mem Sq)

Kids' Fun Run start: 8:30 a.m.

5-mile Run start: 9 a.m.

2-mile Run/Walk start: 9:20 a.m.

View the race map to note potential traffic advisories

Casual calorie-burners can meander over to the Wedge Waddle in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Choose your speed to run, walk, or waddle along the annual 3-mile route.



Day-of registration opens at 9:30 a.m.

Free event and participants are encouraged to bring socks to donate to St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality

Starts and ends at Abundance Cooperative Market (571 South Ave)

Run starts at 10 a.m.

Holiday Theater Classics

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Rochester City Ballet will take the stage for the 27th annual performance of the Nutcracker. There will be a series of performances:



Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater (26 Gibbs Street)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

2 p.m. 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

2 p.m. 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

2 p.m.



A Rochester holiday tradition returns to the Geva Theater with Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. The 2-hour performance features the grumpy Ebeneezer Scrooge and three Christmas spirits who try to change his humbug attitude.



Performances on the Wilson Stage at Geva Theater (75 Woodbury Blvd)

First performance: Wednesday, Nov. 25

7:30 p.m.

Month of performances conclude Sunday, Dec. 27

Holiday Shopping Markets

Rochester's relatively new tradition, the ROC Holiday Village, returns for it's 8th year gathering local business vendors, rentable igloos, free ice skating, Santa's workshop, and activities in downtown Rochester. Entry to the village is free with ticketed events including wreath-making, story hour with Santa, a paint-and-sip evening, and a holiday magic show.

The event ranked #3 for Best Skating Rink and #7 for Best Holiday Market in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Voting for this year is open now.



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park (353 Court St)

Launches Friday, Nov. 27

Winter Wonderland Run 5K on Saturday, Nov. 28

Nightmare Before Christmas: An Immersive Shopping Experience will gather lovers of the Tim Burton classic at ARTISANworks for Small Business Saturday. Choose from two entrances to visit "Halloween Town" or "Christmas Town". RocOnly Events has organized more than 100 vendors to fill the enormous art space near Neighborhood of the Arts.



ARTISANworks (565 Blossom Rd)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Noon-4:30 p.m.

$10 entry includes ARTISANworks gallery, Bourbon Street and Casablanca event spaces

Native American Heritage Month concludes in November. The Rochester Public Library will host the Native Made Market to highlight local artists, makers, and educators in the Greater Rochester and Western New York region. This will be the 5th annual event aimed at "empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and celebrating cultures".



Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County (115 South Ave)

Saturday, Nov. 28

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Rochester Knighthawks Return

The seventh season for the Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse team opens with a home game against the the Halifax Thunderbirds. The team announces players will be wearing their new teal and purple uniforms, where previously the team colors were army green and gold.

