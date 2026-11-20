Image provided / Seneca Park Zoo Genny C.

Genny C., the African elephant who's lived at the Seneca Park Zoo since 1979, is receiving palliative care to keep her comfortable as she ages.

Zoo officials say that over the past several months, Genny C. has experienced recurring digestive issues and has had trouble maintaining her weight. She has also shown signs of colic, a potentially life-threatening condition in elephants.

The zoo's veterinary and animal care teams are using therapies such as anti-inflammatories and pain medications to maintain her comfort and well-being.

The zoo says guests who want to see Genny C. should be aware that when she isn't feeling well, she'll likely be in the barn receiving care. At those times, the barn will be closed to the public.