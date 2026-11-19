There was a potential measles exposure at Geneva General Hospital this week, according to the Ontario County health department.

Officials there said they were notified on Wednesday that a person hospitalized at the facility tested positive for measles.

They advised that anybody who visited the hospital between 11:30 a.m. Monday and 4:45 p.m. Tuesday should check their measles vaccination status and monitor for symptoms through Dec. 8.

Health officials said those who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated should consider obtaining a measles-containing vaccine at a medical provider’s office or pharmacy.

Measles can cause serious complications. Medical professionals said the MMR vaccine is readily available and is the most effective way to prevent infection.