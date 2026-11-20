Since I began hosting WXXI’s Move to Include podcast, which delves into disability rights matters through firsthand perspectives and candid conversations, I’ve been thinking about where I can go to catch up with sources and grab a bite to eat.

And then my mind goes blank. Where are the inclusive dining spots?

Places where someone using a wheelchair can roll up and get through the door without hassle. Where a blind person can read the menu. Where someone with an assistive communication device can place their order and take care of the bill without being made to feel like a nuisance. Where the sound doesn’t ricochet off the walls like the inside of a tin can, so someone who is hard-of-hearing or neurodivergent can carry on a conversation without pain. Where someone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system can feel welcome.

Is it too much to ask?

Nearly 30% of adults in the U.S. have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC defines disability as “any condition of the body or mind that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do certain activities and interact with the world around them.”

The Move To Include Podcast The Move To Include Podcast puts the voices of people with disabilities at the center of the conversation about inclusion...

But there’s another way to look at it: the social model of disability, credited to researcher Mike Oliver. The idea is that a significant aspect of limitations is determined by the blueprint of the built world around us, and people’s attitudes toward disability.

“It is society which disables physically impaired people. Disability is something imposed on top of our impairments by the way we are unnecessarily isolated and excluded from full participation in society,” Oliver wrote in the textbook, “Implementing the Social Model of Disability: Theory and Research.”

If disability is partly determined by design, then what are the barriers? And what are some ways to alleviate that divide?

Not just meeting Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, which many advocates argue is the bare minimum for accessibility standards (not to diminish how monumental the ADA was when signed into law in 1990), but putting forth best practices in universal design and inclusive social dynamics.

CITY asked folks from local disability and hospitality communities for their perspectives.

Physically, do I belong here?

Obstacle: stairs, heavy doors, narrow doorways, insufficient or no signage pointing out where the ramp or elevator is, outdoor seating blocking the sidewalk, inaccessible bathrooms, high-top seating, harsh acoustics, air quality.

Luticha André Doucette, an accessibility consultant and guest on the Move to Include podcast’s upcoming season two, uses a wheelchair and said it’s pretty common to encounter challenges when going out to eat — narrow doorways and doors heavier than ADA regulations and blocked sidewalks outside the entrance, to name a few.

WXXI / Move to Include A still image of Luticha Doucette from the upcoming season 2 of the Move to Include podcast, which drops in January.

“Any opportunity to be outside with a good drink (and) some good food always brings me joy,” Doucette said. “But there’s the tension that ends up happening of private businesses using public space like a sidewalk to extend their own business … because when the sidewalk is too narrow, then people with walkers or wheelchairs can’t get through.”

If a venue’s accessibility limitations infringe on public spaces — like outdoor seating overtaking a sidewalk, and directly approaching the owner or staff doesn’t solve it, it can lead to citations, city officials said.

“For us, accessibility for anyone using the sidewalks is incredibly important,” Alex Kaplun, the city’s permit compliance coordinator, said. “If we do not receive a response from the property or business owner, then we follow up with compliance measures such as municipal code summons … And then if that doesn’t work, then we pull their sidewalk cafe permit.”

Inside, a shift toward high-top table seating excludes people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices, Doucette said.

“I don’t like talking to people’s crotches while eating,” she said. “You can’t have a good conversation with someone’s crotch because that’s not where their mouth is.”

Other physical considerations: How does sound move inside the venue? Is the space sensory friendly?

“When I go to some restaurants, sometimes it’s loud and I can’t hear my family,” said Kerry Wilson, a barista at AutismUp’s PercUp Provisions café who uses hearing aids. “I like quiet places.”

Possible solutions: ramp, Hoyer lift, elevator, automatic door opener (for businesses: 101mobility.com); clear signage to accessible entrance/exit, low-top table seating, acoustic treatments — like low-cost soundproofing foam or more expensive sound-absorbing ceiling and wall-treatments (davisfetchcorp.com).

The City of Rochester accepts permit complaints via 311, info@cityofrochester.gov, and 711 (TTY).

Rawpixel.com / Adobe Stock This stock photo shows a restaurant table with various dishes filled with food.

How hospitable is the venue?

Obstacle: communication breakdowns, not addressing customers directly or respectfully.

“An inclusive dining experience also means being able to order, ask questions and handle the bill independently,” Blake Nitko, social media manager at the National Institute for the Deaf, said in an email.

Nitko, who is Deaf, added if a Deaf customer is dining with a hearing person, staff should still try to address the Deaf customer directly instead of automatically turning to their companion to order or answer for them.

“A simple ‘How would you prefer to communicate?’ is a good place to start,” Nitko said. “It also helps to think beyond the table. If you call out a customer’s name when their table or food is ready, offer a visual notification or text option as well.”

Possible solutions: Alternative forms of communication (low to no cost: using a notes app or pen and paper); “Signs for All” American Sign Language training through Rochester School for the Deaf.

What’s on the menu?

Obstacle: Unreadable menus for people who are blind or have low vision, communication breakdown when delivering order.

“Snapping pictures of the menu doesn’t help me because it doesn’t read with a screen reader,” said Noah Carver, a blind Eastman School of Music student and guest on the Move to Include podcast’s upcoming season two.

WXXI / Move to Include A still image of Noah Carver from the upcoming season 2 of the Move to Include podcast. The first episodes drop in January 2027.

An information gap can show up after the order is placed, too, he said.

“I used to go to the bar — sometimes the bartender would just put a glass in front of me and sometimes I’d hear it, and I sometimes I wouldn’t,” Carver said. “If I don’t know it’s there, I can’t have my hand over the glass, and I want to make sure that no one puts something in my drink.”

When it comes to getting around a venue, Carver said he’ll listen for a server’s voice to follow.

“If it’s a very, very busy crowd and there’s no way for me to hear, I’ll say ‘Can I hold your arm and go sighted guide?’” he said. “But I really try and avoid it.”

Carver has his own solutions in hand as well, including AI tools like Be My AI that provide visual descriptions of his surroundings.

“Sometimes it’ll hallucinate something, but not often,” he said.

Possible solutions: Braille menu, accessible menu page on website with text, staff training for connecting with blind and low-vision patrons (resources available at brailleworks.com).

The value of hospitality

There’s no ballpark price range for accessible upgrades to a venue. With older buildings and myriad other factors, it’s always a case-by-case situation. New builds have an explicit advantage — and one spot that’s been getting attention for its accessible interior design is Carmella’s Wine Bar in Pittsford. The owner, Joseph Lapi, said inclusive elements were intentional because oftentimes, people with disabilities get pigeonholed by restrictive environments.

“When you’re building out a restaurant, every situation is very different — some people building from scratch, some people taking on old restaurants,” Lapi said.

Almost a third of the Carmella’s bar length, which was built out inside an older building on Schoen Place along the canal, is lower than standard height to accommodate wheelchair access.

“I’d rather be more inclusive and more hospitable to my guests than cut that cost,” said Lapi. “Maybe that’s less (money for) marketing, or maybe that’s less (money) somewhere else … Just being one more place to be able to enjoy is very important.”

Possible solutions: For business owners seeking information on universal design, inclusion and accessibility: University at Buffalo’s IDEA Center. Free, virtual, inclusive hospitality training is also available via Visit Rochester.

Editor’s note: resources cited in the article are not endorsements, and websites were current at press time.