U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is forgoing plans to convert space in the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building in downtown Rochester into a Border Patrol station.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and House Rep. Joseph Morelle announced the stoppage on Friday, saying the General Services Administration, which oversees the Keating Federal Building, notified the Western District of New York Federal Court that CBP withdrew its request and will explore other options.

“This is a major victory for the people of Rochester who made their voices heard and refused to accept the Trump Administration’s reckless plan to bring immigration detention cells into the heart of our downtown,” Morelle said in a news release. “I’m grateful to Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for their partnership in fighting this proposal, and I will continue fighting to protect our community from Donald Trump’s cruel immigration agenda.”

CBP has expressed interest in moving downtown since 2019 and included the project in its 2025 budget request. Border Patrol planned to convert the space into offices, with at least three temporary holding cells, plus K9 kennels and other features.

The proposal faced major opposition from congressional leaders, residents, and elected officials citing concerns and what they described as inaccurate or incomplete information that the administration released to the public in early May.

WXXI News reached out to CBP for comment on where the agency might look to relocate but had not received a response by publication time.

Includes reporting by Deputy Editor Brian Sharp