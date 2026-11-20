Provided Jennifer Rodriguez

LYONS — Wayne County has a new public health director.

The Board of Supervisors approved Jennifer Rodriguez’s appointment at its meeting Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez currently is director of Livingston County Health, where she has served since 2013. She succeeds Diane Devlin, who retired in March. Deputy Director Kerry Van Auken has been directing the agency since Devlin’s retirement.

Rodriguez will be paid nearly $166,000. She starts her new position Jan. 4.

She said her decision to take the Wayne position “is rooted in my longstanding passion for public health and my commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities I serve.”

Rodriguez said she oversaw multiple areas of public health and community services in Livingston County, “which provided me with invaluable leadership experience and a broader understanding of the challenges facing rural communities.” In October, she took on the additional role of interim director of community mental health services in Livingston County following the resignation of Sarah McCumiskey.

She explained that the Wayne County job allows her “to return my full attention to core public health services, preventive health care, and the essential work of improving population health outcomes.”

“At the heart of my decision is something very simple: I believe deeply in the power of prevention, the importance of accessible healthcare, and the ability of local public health departments to make a lasting difference in people’s lives,” Rodriguez continued. “I am grateful for my years in Livingston County and enthusiastic about beginning this next chapter serving the residents of Wayne County. … I am genuinely excited to join Wayne County, learn from its residents and community partners, and work alongside its dedicated public health professionals. I see this transition as an opportunity for both professional growth and a renewed focus on the work that first drew me to public health.”

Rodriguez was named a Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal in 2021. The RBJ said the program celebrates “high-achieving women across the Greater Rochester area for their professional accomplishments, community involvement, and commitment to mentoring.”

Wayne County Public Health is in the midst of reopening a dental clinic that closed two years ago. County officials say dental health access has reached a crisis point for people without means. VanAuken told supervisors earlier this year that county access to dental health is disproportionately affecting low-income residents who lack adequate insurance coverage and cannot afford private dental care.

This article was written by Steve Buchiere, a reporter with the Finger Lakes Times, a WXXI News partner.