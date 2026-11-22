Over the past ten years, most Republican voters and politicians have gotten on board with MAGA and Donald Trump. Some have held firm to a kind of Reagan-era vision, resisting some of the excesses of Trump. So now that the president’s coalition is shattered and the GOP is reeling from huge losses, where should the party turn next?

Our guests look to the next ten years of Republican politics.

In studio:



Josh Jensen, member of the New York State Assembly representing District 134

Virginia McIntyre, Monroe County legislator representing District 4 and former Congressional candidate

Mark Assini, former Gates town supervisor and former Congressional candidate

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.