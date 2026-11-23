Daily News: ICE releases SUNY Brockport worker, no Border Patrol in Rochester federal building, nonprofits await Hochul decision
In today's top stories:
- A SUNY Brockport employee detained by ICE agents outside his Batavia home last month is back with his family after being released on bond.
- Federal officials are no longer considering a proposal to convert space in Rochester's Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building into a Border Patrol station.
- Groups that rely on state contracts are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to approve a bill aimed at ending payment delays that can strain nonprofit budgets.