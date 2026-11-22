Germán Machado Guillen, a SUNY Brockport employee who was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in mid-October, was released on bond Friday afternoon.

Machado Guillen's wife, Maria Velázquez, announced his release over the weekend, saying he had a bond hearing on Nov. 18 and was released two days later, after posting a $25,000 bond.

"We are celebrating Germán's return, but we also want to recognize every person who helped us get here," Velázquez said in a news release. "To those who took the time to care, to act, and to stand with an immigrant family during a frightening and uncertain time: thank you. Your actions made a difference in our lives. We hope our story reminds others that no family should have to face these circumstances alone."

Machado Guillen was taken into custody without warning by ICE agents outside his family home in Batavia in mid-October . Velázquez said that at the time Machado Guillen was arrested, he had a valid Employment Authorization Document to work at SUNY Brockport that expires in 2029. He is also listed on Velázquez’s pending asylum application, as are their two sons.

An ICE spokesperson previously told WXXI News that Machado Guillen's detention was part of a "targeted enforcement action." The agency alleged that the university staffer had overstayed his visa and remained living in the United States illegally, though with a valid work permit, for nearly a decade.

An EAD is issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and allows a noncitizen to legally work in the U.S. for a specific period.

The document does not, by itself, establish a person’s immigration status or authorize them to remain in the country — a point ICE previously highlighted in its statement to WXXI News.

"To be clear,” the ICE statement read, “work authorization or a pending application does not confer legal status in the U.S.”

Velázquez previously told WXXI News that she believes the family's asylum application protects her husband and sons from removal.

Machado Guillen arrived in the country in 2016, and his initial authorization was for six months, through February 2017.

Velázquez said the family fled Venezuela in 2016 because of threats and violence they experienced under the government of then-President Nicolás Maduro.

She said government officials repeatedly threatened her family and physically assaulted her because of her work as a journalist.

Machado Guillen's arrest sparked calls for his release from residents, U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul previously posted on X that she spoke with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in October about the arrests of Machado Guillen and Mt. Morris restaurant owner Dian Zhao Lin.

Velázquez wrote that while Machado Guillen's return home is a significant milestone for the family, the immigration proceedings are not over. He must wear an ankle bracelet and periodically check in with immigration officials.

"His release from detention does not resolve the underlying immigration case, and the family continues to navigate the legal process," she wrote.