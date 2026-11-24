This time of year, Jennie Brant spends most of her days in rubber boots prepping her farmland for the spring. During the colder months, the greenery fades, and the land becomes a barren sea of tan and beige.

"The last of the leaves fell this week," Brant said. "It's really a lot prettier before everything turns brown."

But one can still envision what once was, or what will be.

Enka:ri Farm, Brant admits, doesn’t look or operate like a typical farm. When she first purchased the farm nine years ago, Brant said it had been acres of corn and soy. Since then, she’s turned the farm into something a little more intrinsic.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Jennie Brant owns Enka:ri Farm in Walworth, NY where she grows primarily fruits and vegetables.

She's designated a small number of acres to grow fruits and vegetables, but the rest of the land consists of overgrown wildflowers, native plants, and wildlife — all existing harmoniously.

"Part of the native perspective would be our community is not just our human kin, but like all the beings," Brant said. "So preserving this space and creating this space has created this ecological system that's really beautiful and diverse."

Enkari means "it will ripen" in Mohawk. Brant said the name speaks to the faith and patience she uses to grow her produce, while highlighting her indigenous roots and customs.

"We were all connected to the land at some point," Brant said. "It's about getting back there and doing the work to find your way back to it."

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Enka:ri means is "it will ripen" in Mohawk. Enka:ri Farm is owned by Jennie Brant who said the name speaks to the faith and patience she uses to grow her produce. And it highlights her indigenous roots and customs.



This summer Brant helped launch Fresh Farmers Together — a grassroots nonprofit cooperative that helps farmers bring their produce and other products to the public market. Brant said costs have gone up so much, even something as simple as owning a table can be a barrier for some farmers.

"Maybe because of the Buffalo Bills and everybody jumping through table," Brant said with laughter. "But it was so much money just to get started."

The collective brings several farmers together to pool their resources and share costs. They carpool, take turns manning the booths, and work together. Nine farmers are currently part of the co-op including Melinda Friday, who owns Seeded Earth Farms in Irondequoit.

"In our world, that is very driven by profit and individual success, it's very heartwarming and inspiring to find people in your life and in your community that are as invested in other people's success," Friday said about the FFT.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Over the last nine years, Jennie Brant has turned her farm into something a little more wild. She grows fruits and vegetables, but there are also overgrown wildflowers and native plants.

As a new farmer, Friday said she has leaned on Brant for guidance. She said Brant is very generous with her and time and resources even going as far as offering some of her farmland for her to grow more crops.

"I don't feel alone in this adventure," Friday said. "Being able to share some of our successes together, and to be able to collaborate in that way with another farmer has been really great."

Brant said the most unexpected joy of FFT is the community the initiative has built. She said farmers, who were once strangers, have now become people that text their "little joys, little failures and little celebrations."

