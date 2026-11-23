Flu season is already off to a fast and aggressive start both statewide and in Greater Rochester.

As of Nov. 14, Monroe County has reported 1,259 confirmed cases of influenza, more than six times the number of cases that were reported last year at this time.

There are also 129 flu-related hospitalizations and fewer than 10 flu-related deaths. State and county data trackers do not provide an exact number of deaths until the number exceeds 10.

In a virtual news conference Monday afternoon, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown stressed the importance of vaccination.

"The vaccine may not prevent every infection, but it can certainly reduce your chances of getting very sick and lower your risk of ending up in the hospital," she said.

Monroe County's current flu vaccination rate is 26.5%, higher than the statewide rate of 22%.

The flu vaccine is recommended to everyone beginning at 6 months of age.

"With the holidays approaching, many of us will be traveling, gathering indoors, and spending time with family and friends," Vélez de Brown said. "So, getting vaccinated isn't just about protecting your own health; it's also about protecting the people you're gathering with."

Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, said there are other precautions people can take to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses.

That includes staying home if you feel sick.

"We know that's difficult during the holidays," he said, "but staying away from gatherings when you're ill can prevent others from getting sick."

He also recommends frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and to consider wearing a mask if you will be in a crowded, indoor setting, especially if you will be near people who are at higher risk of infection.

That includes children younger than 2, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses.

Dr. Leslie Wong, chief clinical officer at Rochester Regional Health, advised patients who have flu-like symptoms to consider scheduling a virtual visit with their provider, unless they have chest pain or difficulty breathing that would require a visit to the emergency department.

According to Wong and Apostolakos, the local hospitals are operating at capacity, but managing their current caseloads.