The former Kodak Hawkeye building on St. Paul Street became the scene of a massive fire Sunday night.

Rochester firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the third floor of the sprawling former camera manufacturing complex.

Lt. Howard Villegas of the Rochester Fire Department said large amounts of stored materials helped fuel the blaze and made it difficult to extinguish.

“There was a lot of cardboard, and cardboard boxes filled with several items," Villegas said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation and is expected to make a full recovery with no significant injuries.

Villegas also stated, “it seemed that any occupants may have exited the structure prior to our arrival, but this was what was witnessed by bystanders.”

Crews advanced multiple hose lines, ventilated the building, and worked to stop the fire from spreading. Despite challenging conditions inside the multi-story building, crews were able to keep most of the damage confined to the third floor, according to the department.