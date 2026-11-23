One local museum's loss is another's gain.

Jon-Paul Dyson has been appointed president and CEO of the Rochester Museum & Science Center by the institution's board. He starts Feb. 1.

Dyson comes to RMSC from the Strong National Museum of Play, where he was senior vice president for exhibits and interpretive resources. He was also director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games.

Dyson worked at the Strong Museum for 28 years.

In his new role, he'll be responsible for guiding RMSC's strategic vision, educational initiatives, and community engagement. The start of his tenure coincides with the launch of a comprehensive strategic planning effort.