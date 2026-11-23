The High Falls in downtown will light up orange on Wednesday as part of a Zonta Club of Rochester initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence against women and girls.

"There isn't always closure for a lot of women, and so by calling attention to this, we're hoping that people will just be more aware, and that women who perhaps are victims will feel more empowered to get out of the situation that they are in," says Bonnie Abrams, a past president and current advocacy co-chair at Zonta Club.

A 2025 report shows domestic violence incidents in the City of Rochester are 2.4 times higher than the statewide rates, and the Monroe County rates are nearly double the state numbers, according to the Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Abrams says poverty can play a factor.

"Though domestic violence occurs on all social strata, you know, but I think that unfortunately there are more incidents because of people feeling powerless, and I think that that's perhaps one of the reasons that the statistics are higher here in Rochester, and that's another reason why we want to call attention to this issue," she explained.

Abrams says the word "Zonta" comes from the Lakota word meaning "honest" or "trustworthy". She says she wants everyone to know there are trusted people willing to help.

The Rochester branch is part of a national network that first started in Buffalo. They issue grants and other support to organizations that further its mission to improve the lives of women and girls.

The falls lighting will kick off the club's 16 Days of Activism that runs through Human Rights Day on December 10th.

The event starts at Genesee Brew House at 5 p.m. Participants will walk over for the falls lighting and a proclamation reading from Mayor Malik Evans' office. A local survivor of domestic violence will serve as speaker.