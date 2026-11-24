How much do you know about the Iroquois?

Author and scholar Michael Leroy Oberg brings the struggles and the resilience of the Onondaga Nation to life in his book, “The Central Fire of the Iroquois: A Five-Hundred-Year History of the Onondaga Nation.”

Oberg writes of the many threats and attacks on the Indigenous population. The story involves a rise, a fall, and a rise into the modern era, along with the hope of self-determination.

For those who feel like they don’t fully understand the story of the Onondaga Nation — or who were taught only caricatures — these lessons will be new and vital.

In studio:



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.