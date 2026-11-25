Rochester’s fifth annual Native Made Market will take over the Central Library downtown this weekend on Small Business Saturday, blending holiday shopping with cultural preservation.

The free gathering will feature Indigenous artisans, designers and educators from across Rochester, along with traditional dance, storytelling and fashion shows representing all six Haudenosaunee nations.

Provided Angelina Hilton

For Angelina Hilton, organizing Rochester’s Native Made Market is personal.

She’s an enrolled member of the Sac and Fox Nation, and she said fewer than 500 members remain in the Kansas-based tribe — a reality that adds urgency to bringing Native American culture into the wider community.

"It's important to preserve the fact that we were here and are still here, and are going to be here, because we're here to steward for at least the next seven generations," she said.

Hilton launched the market in 2022 inside her family’s cafe to counter what she saw as a lack of visibility for local Native people. Bringing a gathering to the Central Library carries its own significance, she said.

"We're telling our own stories in a place that shares stories with community, which hasn't historically, authentically represented Indigenous people and voices," Hilton said.

The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rochester’s Central Library on South Avenue. Admission is free.

Organizers plan to livestream portions of the event on the Native Made Market Facebook page .