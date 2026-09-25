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Connections
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Connections

Michael Mills, candidate for NYS Senate District 54

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:51 PM EDT
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WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we talk with Michael Mills, the Democrat running for New York’s 54th Senate District seat. He discusses his platform and his take on issues affecting the district.

His opponent, Republican incumbent Pam Helming, did not respond to the invitation to participate.

In studio:

  • Michael Mills, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54

*Note: Mills appears in the first segment of the YouTube video below.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams