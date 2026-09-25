Michael Mills, candidate for NYS Senate District 54

WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we talk with Michael Mills, the Democrat running for New York’s 54th Senate District seat. He discusses his platform and his take on issues affecting the district.

His opponent, Republican incumbent Pam Helming, did not respond to the invitation to participate.

In studio:

Michael Mills, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54

*Note: Mills appears in the first segment of the YouTube video below.