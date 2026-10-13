Joe Morelle, candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

Rep. Joe Morelle is our guest.

The Democratic incumbent is running for re-election in New York's 25th Congressional District. He joins us to discuss a range of issues, including election protection, inflation, jobs, AI, and more. You can ask him your questions throughout the hour as we continue our coverage of the 2026 general election.

In studio:



Joe Morelle (D, WF), candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

*Note: The Republican challenger in this race, Virginia McIntyre, will be a guest on "Connections" on Oct. 19, 2026.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.