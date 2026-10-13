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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Joe Morelle, candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair wearing a blue collared shirt, a red and white striped tie, and a black blazer
Provided
Joe Morelle

Rep. Joe Morelle is our guest.

The Democratic incumbent is running for re-election in New York's 25th Congressional District. He joins us to discuss a range of issues, including election protection, inflation, jobs, AI, and more. You can ask him your questions throughout the hour as we continue our coverage of the 2026 general election.

In studio:

  • Joe Morelle (D, WF), candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

*Note: The Republican challenger in this race, Virginia McIntyre, will be a guest on "Connections" on Oct. 19, 2026.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams