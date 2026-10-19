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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Virginia McIntyre, candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:03 AM EDT
A woman with long blonde hair is wearing a black blazer over a red blouse and posing next to an American flag.
Provided
Virginia McIntyre

WXXI News is your source for election coverage, including the race for New York's 25th Congressional District.

Last week, we talked with Democratic incumbent Joe Morelle. This hour, we sit down with Republican challenger Virginia McIntyre. McIntyre is a Monroe County legislator.

She shares her priorities for office and her perspective on affordability, foreign policy, AI, and more. You can ask her your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams