Virginia McIntyre, candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

WXXI News is your source for election coverage, including the race for New York's 25th Congressional District.

Last week, we talked with Democratic incumbent Joe Morelle. This hour, we sit down with Republican challenger Virginia McIntyre. McIntyre is a Monroe County legislator.

She shares her priorities for office and her perspective on affordability, foreign policy, AI, and more. You can ask her your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:



Virginia McIntyre (R, C), candidate for New York's 25th Congressional District

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.