Jeremy Cooney and Orlando Rivera, candidates for NYS Senate District 56

WXXI News

We welcome the candidates for New York State Senate District 56.

Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney and Republican challenger Orlando Rivera join us in the studio to discuss their platforms, priorities for office, and how they plan to address a range of issues affecting the district.

What would you like to ask the candidates? They answer your questions and ours throughout the hour.

In studio:



Jeremy Cooney (D, WF), candidate for New York State Senate District 56

Orlando Rivera (R, C), candidate for New York State Senate District 56

*Notes:

