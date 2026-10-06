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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Jeremy Cooney and Orlando Rivera, candidates for NYS Senate District 56

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blazer over a light blue button-down shirt; a bald man at center is wearing a beige sweater over a brown button-down shirt; a balding man at right is wearing a grey plaid blazer, black button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jeremy Cooney and Orlando Rivera with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 6, 2026
WXXI News

We welcome the candidates for New York State Senate District 56.

Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney and Republican challenger Orlando Rivera join us in the studio to discuss their platforms, priorities for office, and how they plan to address a range of issues affecting the district.

What would you like to ask the candidates? They answer your questions and ours throughout the hour.

In studio:

  • Jeremy Cooney (D, WF), candidate for New York State Senate District 56
  • Orlando Rivera (R, C), candidate for New York State Senate District 56

*Notes:

  • Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.
  • Beginning October 5, "Connections" will air live for one hour at noon each weekday, down from its previous two-hour format. The change gives the "Connections" team more time for original reporting, live events, and reaching audiences in new ways, including a weekly Sunday presentation on WXXI-TV. For listeners on WXXI-FM 105.9, WEOS-FM 88.5/90.3 (Geneva), and streaming on WXXINews.org, the show will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Peabody Award-winning "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley. Click here to learn more.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams