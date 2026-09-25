Bruce Blakeman, candidate for NYS governor

WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we turn our attention to New York's gubernatorial race. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is our guest. The Republican discusses his background, his priorities for office, and what he would change if he were elected to the state's top job.

Governor Kathy Hochul's team said she is unavailable for a conversation on “Connections.”

Our guest:

Bruce Blakeman, candidate for New York State governor

*Note: Mills appears in the second segment of the YouTube video below.