Harry Bronson, candidate for NYS Assembly District 138

WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we talk with Harry Bronson, the Democrat running for NYS Assembly District 138. He discusses his platform and his take on issues affecting the district.

His opponent, Republican challenger Tracy DiFlorio, did not respond to the invitation to participate.

In studio

Harry Bronson (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 138



*Note: Bronson appears in the first segment of the YouTube video below.