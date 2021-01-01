Denise YoungExecutive editor of collaborative journalism
Denise Young is executive editor of collaborative journalism for WXXI News.
In addition to guiding several local initiatives, she leads the Upstate Insight collaboration, which involves several public radio and television stations across New York state.
Denise came to WXXI News in 2016 after 20-plus years in print journalism, including serving as the content coach for storytelling with the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper in Rochester.
She has a degree in magazine journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.
