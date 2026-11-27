If you had asked Bailey Kleckner five years ago who Two Clawing Turtles was, she wouldn’t have known — even though it was her all along.

“My given name is Two Clawing Turtles,” the 18-year-old said. “And that is to represent my two-spirit identity and also my fierceness as I have grown into my higher sense of being.”

Sitting at a picnic table at a park in Holley, Orleans County, Kleckner looks relaxed as she reflects on her journey.

But it wasn't always easy.

“It was about five years ago now that I moved out here to Holley,” Kleckner said. “My story of even knowing my heritage really didn't start until I moved out here.”

Kleckner grew up in Chili, where she sensed there was something about her ancestry she didn't fully understand. It wasn't until her parents separated and she and her mother moved in with her maternal grandmother, a member of the Onondaga Turtle Clan, that she began to discover that part of herself.

“Not knowing for so long, that was really life-changing,” Kleckner said of learning more about her Indigenous heritage. “It made me feel like I was finally at home.”

She later would go through the process to become an official member of the tribe.

The Onondaga Nation, one of the original five nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, bases membership on maternal lineage, according to Brad Powless, an Onondaga Nation council member.

The Onondaga people’s ancestral homeland is in central New York, near Syracuse and the present-day Onondaga Nation.

The Nation does not participate in U.S. census activities on its territory, and its population is unknown, Powless said. He also emphasized the importance of preserving Onondaga language and culture through education for younger generations.

Provided Perry Ground, left, and Bailey Kleckner.

Perry Ground, a professional storyteller, educator and fellow member of the Onondaga Nation's Turtle Clan, sees parallels between Kleckner's journey and his own, as well as a broader history of Indigenous families becoming disconnected from their heritage.

“I think Bailey's story is similar to many people's stories throughout our history,” said Ground, a Henrietta resident.

He explained that racism, discrimination and the legacy of federal boarding schools that tried to force assimilation led some Indigenous families to conceal their identities, leaving later generations disconnected from their heritage.

Ground grew up away from his family's traditional communities and encountered skepticism about his identity because of his light complexion. He became more immersed in his Indigenous heritage as a young adult attending Cornell University and studying in its American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program.

Later, he served as the 2021-22 Frederick H. Minett Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology and was the project coordinator for the Native American Resource Center in the Rochester City School District.

“It's OK to find your identity at any point in your life,” he said. “We don't always learn the same things at the same time.”

Kleckner said she faced questions, too, when she began exploring her newfound sense of identity.

Some high school classmates and even a teacher questioned her Indigenous heritage because of her fair complexion and light hair. She said she has been called “a pretendian,” among other names.

“I am willing to say, yes, I am white,” Kleckner said. “White is a color. It is a physical descriptor. I am Scottish with small parts of German and Irish. And Haudenosaunee Onondaga Turtle Clan. That's what I am.”

Caurie Putnam / For WXXI News Bailey Kleckner said she faced questions when she began exploring her newfound sense of identity.

For a time, Kleckner struggled with where she fit in as she navigated those reactions. Although she successfully completed the tribal enrollment process, she said it changed little for her beyond providing greater access to community connections.

“When people were learning more about me in my graduating class, it was strange at first,” she said. “A lot of them are used to seeing a particular phenotype associated with us, and not all of us look like that.”

Ground said he eventually gained greater acceptance as his commitment to learning and sharing his heritage became evident.

He sees that same determination in Kleckner, whom he has gotten to know through his storytelling programs.

“She has shown that she is authentic in her interest, in her genuine interest in learning about her heritage,” Ground said.

When it came time to complete a service-learning project for the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness during her senior year at Holley High School, Kleckner founded the Charles F. Chidsey Turtle Conservation Organization.

The organization honors and is named after her uncle, who died in 2023 at age 36. Kleckner said he was proud of his Onondaga heritage.

“What I learned from him was that the world should be a better place so that people like him can thrive,” she said, noting environmental conservation is one way to help create that better world.

The group's efforts include turtle conservation, environmental education and cleanups at area parks and cemeteries. Its activities also include a pumpkin smash bash at Heron Falls Community Park in Clarendon, aimed at allowing discarded jack-o'-lanterns to decompose naturally rather than end up in landfills.

“We do focus on the environment, but the goal — my goal, which I feel like stands out compared to most environmental organizations — is that we want to bring conservation to the common man,” Kleckner said.

Ground, who shares Haudenosaunee stories and traditions through educational programs across the country, sees Kleckner's conservation efforts as another way of passing cultural knowledge to others.

“We found ways to use our culture to get people to think with the good mind and to think about us in very positive ways,” he said, “and I'm very proud of Bailey for doing the same thing.”

The importance of passing cultural knowledge to younger generations is also a priority for the Onondaga Nation, Powless said.

“The Onondaga Nation School works with the community to incorporate Onondaga language and culture into the curriculum for the students at the school,” Powless said in a written response, noting teachers from the school recently worked with the New York State Education Department to develop learning materials for educators statewide.

The Nation also highlighted a free Archives Jr. guide for students in grades four through eight about the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address , a traditional expression of gratitude for the natural world and its gifts.

Kleckner, who is now pursuing a bachelor's degree in environmental studies through Unity Environmental University, said she’s finding new opportunities to share her heritage with others.

Brice Putnam / For WXXI News Bailey Kleckner leads a kayak crew along the Erie Canal in Brockport this summer.

One such opportunity came during the village of Brockport's 250 Years of America celebration, when she participated in the Freedom Flotilla Kayak Parade along the Erie Canal.

Wearing fancy shawl garments, Kleckner rode at the front of a canoe during the parade, an experience she described as empowering.

“That's an honor to really be sought after in that way,” she said.

For Kleckner, being seen and accepted has given her a renewed sense of purpose. For Indigenous people who are disconnected from their heritage or just beginning to reconnect, she wants them to know their existence is valid.

“Your value is determined by how you are remembered ... by your family, by your people,” she said. “And I hope that when I go down in history, that I am remembered for my efforts and for my activism.”

Kleckner knows she stands out, describing herself as a “unique unicorn ... in a field of horses.” But she now sees that difference as a source of purpose.

“What I'm doing now is bridging the gap.”

