Tracy Briggs has prevailed in her write-in bid for Fairport village mayor.

Briggs received 1,323 votes to fellow Democrat Heidi Woika's 1,143, according to final election results certified Wednesday by the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Elsewhere, the Chili supervisor race is headed to a hand recount starting Wednesday, with Republican Town Supervisor David Dunning leading by less than half a percentage point. The certified tally has Dunning with 6,333 votes to Democrat Emily Kalouch's 6,271, records show.