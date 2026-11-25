The town of Brighton has received a $1.4 million grant from the state to improve a section of the Lehigh Valley Trail between the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology.

The work is part of the town's Multiversity Trail effort that aims to link the university, RIT, and Monroe Community College campuses using the Lehigh Valley Trail and the Erie Canalway Trail. On the Lehigh Valley Trail leg, the town plans to replace most of the surface, among other things.

"It's an old rail trail, the old Lehigh Valley train line, but you know it really needs upgrading, accessibility, signage, drainage issues," Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle said. "So we'll be able to address all of those and more with this grant."

Moehle added that the town also wants to install flashing beacons at major road crossings that trail users would be able to activate, similar to the Auburn Trail.

The Lehigh Valley Trail work marks the first phase of the Multiversity Trail project. The town plans to put out a request for proposals around design work early next year.

Moehle said the project will benefit more than the college communities. The Lehigh trail is well used, he said, and an important connector for people living on the west side of town.

"It'll focus on the connection between the U of R and RIT because, you know, we have something there to work with," Moehle said. "There is an existing trail, and this will make it really much more user friendly for all users."