It's an annual Thanksgiving favorite: The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential." Host Fancis Lam and guests answer your questions about cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Guests include:



Melissa Clark, best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times. Her latest book is "The Big Book of Dinner."

Ayesha Nurdjaja, award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of "Mediterranean All The Way: Bold Flavors, Built to Share"

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of "Spanglish, Recipes & Stories"

J. Kenji López-Alt, food journalist and best-selling author of "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science"

Then at 9 p.m., it's a holiday gratitude special from "No Small Endeavor." All year, the program has talked with guests about meaning, purpose, and the good life. But the staff kept wondering: what actually helped you, in the thick of your own life? So they asked. In this special, listeners from across the country call in to share the moments from the show they’re most thankful for, and then we hear the conversations that made a difference in their lives.

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate!