The Genesee Brewery is partnering with Foodlink for the first time to turn its annual Keg Tree lighting into a food drive.

The first 200 people who arrive to the event on Dec. 4 with three non-perishable food items will receive a free mug, shaped like a keg and etched with a picture of the Keg Tree. The food drive will continue through the holiday season at the Genesee Brew House.

Mark Dwyer at Foodlink said the event comes at a pivotal time for food insecurity in Rochester.

"It's a great chance to just raise awareness locally for not only Foodlink and the work that we do, but just the issue of food insecurity that impacts thousands of our neighbors," Dwyer said.

Foodlink tracks data from all of the food pantries in its network around the region. Dwyer said that the numbers of people visiting food pantries from August and September were the highest the nonprofit has ever seen. Those months also saw a 13% increase in food pantry usage compared to the previous year.

"What's on everyone's mind: food, fuel, prices are sky high," Dwyer said. "Just inflation and the economy are continuing to impact people's ability to put food on the table."

The Genesee Brewery approached Foodlink to partner at Keg Tree. Carl Falk, general manager for the Genesee Brew House, said the plan is to focus the company on giving back to the Rochester community.

"Foodlink has been such a staple in our community, helping people, and obviously this time of year there's an even greater emphasis on being a community partner," Falk said.

Falk also pointed to the recent ownership change as a catalyst for the brewery's focus on community engagement. In September, Genesee's parent company, FIFCO USA, was purchased by Pennsylvania-based Saothair Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Genesee’s parent company has reverted back to its former name of North American Breweries.