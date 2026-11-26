The Monroe County health department is recommending that pediatricians start giving the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to infants as early as 6 months old.

The MMR vaccine requires two doses. The first shot is routinely given at 12 months and the second one between four and six years old.

Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown, Monroe County public health commissioner, issued the recommendation to vaccinate children earlier in response to the uptick in measles cases locally and abroad.

"We do have an increased risk of being exposed for our residents here, and that's why I have made this decision to make this recommendation for our local population," Vélez de Brown said during a news conference Tuesday.

She added that although no cases have originated in Monroe County, patients from nearby counties often seek medical attention in the area risking transmission within the community.

Vélez de Brown issued the recommendations right before the holiday season.

"Getting the early vaccine will help them (infants) develop their protection even earlier as we all gather in different parts of the country where there are numerous outbreaks occurring," Vélez de Brown said.

Patients who receive the early vaccine, she added, still need to take their routine shot at 12 months. For those who get their first dose at 12 months, officials recommend getting the second dose at least 28 days later instead of waiting four years.

" Vaccination is the best way to prevent complications and even death from measles," Vélez de Brown said. "We do ask that everyone play their part in protecting themselves and our community.

As for pregnant women, Vélez de Brown is asking that all OBGYN's draw measles titers as a standard part of prenatal testing. This will allow providers to test for any present antibodies in the blood from previous vaccination or infection.

"This will ensure that if any residents are exposed during pregnancy, we will be able to provide them with any post-exposure prophylaxis as quickly as possible," Vélez de Brown said.