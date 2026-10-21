Jen Lunsford and Kalinda Washington, candidates for NYS Assembly District 135

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office.

This hour, we talk with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 135.

Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford and Republican challenger Kalinda Washington join us in the studio to discuss their priorities for the district, if elected. You can ask them your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:



Jen Lunsford (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 135

Kalinda Washington (R, C), candidate for New York State Assembly District 135

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.