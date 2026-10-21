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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Jen Lunsford and Kalinda Washington, candidates for NYS Assembly District 135

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 21, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
This is a split image: a woman at left has long red hair and stands in front of a wall of books wearing a black blazer and black blouse; a woman at right wears her dark hair pulled up and a blue, white and gold patterned blouse with large gold hoop earrings.
Provided
Jen Lunsford and Kalinda Washington

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office.

This hour, we talk with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 135.

Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford and Republican challenger Kalinda Washington join us in the studio to discuss their priorities for the district, if elected. You can ask them your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams