Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard, part three
When Mayor Warren's health caused the cancellation of the Voice of the Voter televised debate, Connections reached out to all three Democratic campaigns to seek some time before the primary. Two of the three candidates agreed to come back on the program; the mayor's staff told us (almost two weeks ago now) that she won't have any time.
This hour, we're joined by James Sheppard.