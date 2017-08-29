Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Tony Micciche, part two
It's the last of our second round of interviews with the candidates for Rochester mayor. Republican Tony Micciche is a county legislator who has deep disagreements about how the city is run. He says his background, which includes growing up poor in Rochester, makes him uniquely qualified.