Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Alex White
Green Party candidate Alex White has joined the Rochester mayoral race. He's a contender, alongside county legislator James Sheppard, former journalist Rachel Barnhart, and Mayor Lovely Warren.
We sit down with White to discuss his plans for Rochester, his thoughts on the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, and more.