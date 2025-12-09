© 2025 WXXI News
Thunderbirds to perform at 2026 Rochester airshow

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana, 9th Reconnaissance Wing
/
U.S. Air Force
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., June 6, 2025.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2026 A.P. Property Services Rochester International Airshow, Monroe County officials said Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds last flew as part of the air show in 2023, and they've appeared five other times. Joining them this year will be the U.S. Marine Corps' F-35 B bump jet, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and other aerial performers. There will also be a variety of displays.

The airshow is scheduled for Aug. 8 and 9. Tickets are now on sale at rocairshow.com. More acts and features are expected to be announced early next year.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
