State lawmakers' efforts to take action on ticket prices likely won't be resolved this session

Efforts aimed at lowering ticket prices for concerts or sporting events appear to have stalled again in Albany.

Lawmakers had sought to ban the sale of tickets for more than face value and cap the percentage of fees that ticketers and resale platforms can charge.

Speaker Carl Heastie said it would be hard to squeeze in big changes before lawmakers leave Albany on Friday.

So instead, state lawmakers are poised to extend the state’s current secondary ticket market regulations for one more year.

Sen. James Skoufis, a Hudson Valley Democrat, said he understands but is disappointed.

“What we’re all trying to do here is level the playing field for the millions of really frustrated fans that exist in this state that can’t access their favorite artists and sports teams,” he said.

Skoufis said he’s hopeful negotiations can continue after the session so legislation can be passed early next year.